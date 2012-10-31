FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Potash Corp in talks to merge with Israel Chemicals
October 31, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 5 years ago

Potash Corp in talks to merge with Israel Chemicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Potash Corp, the world’s largest fertiliser maker, is in talks with Israel’s government to merge with its smaller rival Israel Chemicals (ICL), ICL’s parent company said on Wednesday.

“The company confirms it is aware that Canada’s Potash is in talks with various government agencies that included a meeting with the prime minister regarding examining the possibility of merging ICL with Potash,” Israel Corp said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Potash already holds 13.84 percent of ICL - the world’s sixth-largest potash maker - while conglomerate Israel Corp owns 52.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
