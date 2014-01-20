FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Uralkali agrees H1 supply contract with China
January 20, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Uralkali agrees H1 supply contract with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali has agreed to sell 700,000 tonnes of potash to Chinese importers at a price of $305 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis in the first half of 2014, a source familiar with discussions told Reuters.

Uralkali, the world’s largest potash producer, confirmed the price and the volume of the deal in a statement later on Monday.

The company supplied potash, the crop nutrient, at a price of $400 a tonne on a CFR basis to China in the previous contract which ran until mid-2013.

