Russia's Uralkali forms potash trading JV with Malaysia
December 9, 2013

Russia's Uralkali forms potash trading JV with Malaysia

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s largest potash producer, is to create a joint venture for potash distribution with Malaysia as it seeks to boost sales in South East Asia, the company said on Monday.

The joint venture with the Federal Land Development Authority of Malaysia (FELDA) will focus on securing potash deliveries to government plantations including those owned by FELDA in Malaysia and other countries, Uralkali said.

FELDA is a major shareholder of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), the world’s third-largest palm plantation operator. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Megan Davies)

