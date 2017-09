MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s biggest potash producer, said on Monday it had a signed a deal to ship 700,000 tonnes of the soil nutrient to China at $305 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis in the first half of 2014.

The company supplied potash at a price of $400 a tonne on a CFR basis to China in a previous contract that ran until mid-2013.