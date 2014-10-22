FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Potash Corp fined for mine worker's death
October 22, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Potash Corp fined for mine worker's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A Canadian court has fined Potash Corp of Saskatchewan C$280,000($250,000) following a mine worker’s death in 2012 when a machine used to move ore to conveyor belts backed over him.

The court fined Potash Corp on Tuesday after the world’s biggest fertilizer company pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to comply with occupational health and safety legislation. The company pleaded guilty to the charge and three other charges were withdrawn.

The Saskatchewan provincial government announced the fine on Wednesday.

The worker, Christopher Reid, was killed June 25, 2012 in the Allan, Saskatchewan potash mine, said company spokesman Bill Johnson.

In a separate incident, a worker at the company’s Cory mine west of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan was killed earlier this year when part of a roof fell on him, according to reports. (1 US dollar = 1.1210 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Andrew Hay)

