Potash Corp profit rises 8.8 pct on better prices
April 30, 2015

Potash Corp profit rises 8.8 pct on better prices

April 30 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world’s biggest fertilizer company by market capitalization, reported an 8.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and higher prices for potash and phosphate.

Net income rose to $370 million, or 44 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $340 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $1.67 billion from $1.68 billion as sales volumes of potash were relatively flat and phosphate volumes fell. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

