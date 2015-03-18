FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Potash Corp says quit SQM board over handling of allegations
March 18, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Potash Corp says quit SQM board over handling of allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Wednesday that its three representatives quit the board of Chilean fertilizer group SQM due to concerns that SQM was not adequately investigating allegations of wrongdoing or fully cooperating with Chile’s public prosecutor.

“It has become clear that given our minority and dissident position on the board, we are unable to ensure either that an appropriate investigation is conducted or that SQM collaborate effectively with the public prosecutor,” Potash Corp said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

