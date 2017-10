Oct 17 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan , the world’s largest producer of its namesake soil nutrient, said on Wednesday that it will shut down two of its mines for eight weeks to match supply to demand.

The company’s biggest mine, at Lanigan, Saskatchewan, will close between Nov. 18 and Jan. 12, while the Rocanville, Saskatchewan, mine will be shut from Dec. 2 to Jan. 26.