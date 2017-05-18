FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Potash CEO says SQM governance changes no signal of Potash interest in raising stake-CEO
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 3 months ago

Potash CEO says SQM governance changes no signal of Potash interest in raising stake-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Governance changes at Chile lithium producer SQM, which give shareholder Potash Corp of Saskatchewan greater influence, do not reflect any intent by Potash to raise its stake, Potash Corp's chief executive said on Thursday.

"It doesn't demonstrate any intention," CEO Jochen Tilk told Reuters. "We'll move forward on improved governance and that's really all that there is at this point - no reflection on any further strategic thinking." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York, editing by G Crosse)

