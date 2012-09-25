FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Fire doused, but 20 workers still in Potash Corp mine
September 25, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Fire doused, but 20 workers still in Potash Corp mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 9 workers rescued
    * Trapped workers safe-company

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - An early morning fire that trapped 20
workers underground in a mine owned by Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan  on Tuesday has been extinguished
with no injuries, the company said.
    The fire at the Rocanville, Saskatchewan, mine was reported
while 29 workers were underground, but nine were rescued by late
morning, said spokesman Bill Johnson.
    The remaining 20 workers were at underground rescue stations
and in contact with company officials as rescue operations
continued, Johnson said.
    "They're all safe. They appear to be just fine," he said.
    The affected area of the mine remains hot and will be
ventilated before rescuers can move the remaining workers to the
surface. 
    The Rocanville mine, which has annual operational capacity
of 2.7 million tonnes, is one of six potash mines owned by
Potash Corp, the world's biggest producer of the crop nutrient.
    Johnson said he didn't have details about damage to the mine
or how long it might be out of production.
    Potash Corp shares were down by about 1 percent in New York
and 0.7 percent in Toronto in afternoon trading.

