TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world’s largest fertilizer maker, reported a 33 percent profit drop on Thursday due to lower potash sales and production volumes, which in turn led to higher average production costs.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp said its quarterly profit slid to $491 million, or 56 cents a share, from $732 million, or 84 cents a share, a year earlier.