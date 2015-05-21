Potash Corp evaluating SQM, ICL stakes

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Thursday that he views the company’s stakes in fertilizer companies Sinofert Holdings and Arab Potash Company as “strategic,” but continues to review whether to keep its shares in ICL and SQM.

Tilk, speaking at a BMO investor conference in New York, said if Potash Corp could not build on its SQM and ICL minority stakes, it will consider whether it should keep them. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)