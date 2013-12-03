FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Potash Corp to cut more than 1,000 jobs
December 3, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Potash Corp to cut more than 1,000 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , the world’s largest potash producer by capacity, said it would cut more than 1,000 jobs, or 18 percent of its workforce in Canada, the United States and Trinidad.

The company said it would cut its permanent potash workforce by about 570, mainly at its Lanigan and Cory operations in Saskatchewan and in New Brunswick.

Potash Corp reported its weakest quarter in three years in October and cut its full-year earnings forecast by more than expected amid slumping sales of the key fertilizer ingredient.

