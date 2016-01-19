FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Potash Corp to suspend operations at a Canadian mine
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Potash Corp to suspend operations at a Canadian mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it would “indefinitely” suspend potash mining at Picadilly, New Brunswick in Canada in response to weakening demand for the crop nutrient.

Potash Corp, which had more than 5,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2014, said the suspension would lead to 420-430 job cuts in New Brunswick.

The company said it would retain 35 employees at Picadilly to keep the operation in “care-and-maintenance mode”. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.