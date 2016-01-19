Potash Corp to suspend operations at a Canadian mine

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it would “indefinitely” suspend potash mining at Picadilly, New Brunswick in Canada in response to weakening demand for the crop nutrient.

Potash Corp, which had more than 5,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2014, said the suspension would lead to 420-430 job cuts in New Brunswick.

The company said it would retain 35 employees at Picadilly to keep the operation in “care-and-maintenance mode”. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)