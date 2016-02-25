FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Potash Corp to curb production for 4 weeks at 2 Canada mines
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Potash Corp to curb production for 4 weeks at 2 Canada mines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc said on Thursday that it will curtail production at two Canadian mines for four weeks, as excessive supplies pressure prices.

The company said it would curtail output at its Allan and Lanigan mines in the province of Saskatchewan for four weeks, starting March 20. The move is expected to reduce 2016 production by 400,000 tonnes, the company said. Potash Corp said last month that it expected to sell 8.3 million to 9.1 million tonnes of potash this year.

The shutdowns involve time for maintenance and do not require layoffs, Potash said in a statement.

The move comes after Potash Corp last month closed its newest potash mine in New Brunswick, citing weak market conditions.

Prices of the crop nutrient have fallen as crop prices soften and demand slackens in key buying countries such as Brazil and India.

It is unlikely that the latest curtailments will stabilize potash prices, and Potash Corp’s decision may not be material if the company is simply advancing its usual summer maintenance period, said BMO analyst Joel Jackson in a note. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.