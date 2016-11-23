Potash Corp cuts jobs, Canadian potash output as prices sag

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world's biggest fertilizer maker by capacity, said on Wednesday that it was reducing output at one Canadian mine and temporarily curtailing production at two others, as the sector struggles with weak prices.

The company said it would reduce operations at its Cory, Saskatchewan mine to 0.8 million tonnes from 1.4 million, resulting in a reduction of 100 jobs and 40 temporary positions. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)