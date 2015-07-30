Potash Corp profit drops 12 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , the world’s biggest fertilizer company by market capitalization, reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by weak nitrogen earnings and lower phosphate sales.

The company’s net income fell to $417 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $472 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8.5 percent to $1.73 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Maju Samuel)