Potash Corp Q3 profit drops 11 pct on weak prices, higher costs

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world’s biggest fertilizer company by market capitalization, reported an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by weak nitrogen and potash prices and increased phosphate costs.

Net income fell to $282 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.8 percent to $1.53 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)