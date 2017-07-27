Potash Corp's Q2 profit jumps 66 pct as potash sales rise

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a 66 percent surge in quarterly profit on Thursday as it sold higher volumes of potash at better prices compared with last year.

Net earnings rose to $201 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $121 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based fertilizer producer's revenue rose 6.4 percent to $1.1 billion.

Potash sales for the company rose 11.2 percent to 2.4 million tonnes at an average realized price of $174 per tonne. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bangalore and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)