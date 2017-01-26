FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Canada's Potash Corp posts 70.7 pct drop in Q4 profit
January 26, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 7 months ago

Canada's Potash Corp posts 70.7 pct drop in Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc reported a 70.7 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by weaker prices for crop nutrients.

The company's net earnings plunged to $59 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $201 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity said its sales fell 21.9 percent to $1.06 billion.

The company also said that it determined in the quarter that the carrying value of certain assets should be assessed for potential impairment.

Potash said the assessment is ongoing, with a particular focus on phosphate, and said it expects to complete it no later than late February. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

