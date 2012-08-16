FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Potash Corp to close Lanigan mine for nearly 1 month
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

Potash Corp to close Lanigan mine for nearly 1 month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Reducing supply to match demand

* North American stocks 30 pct over average

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan , the biggest global producer of its namesake crop nutrient, said on Th ursday it will shut down its Lanigan, Saskatchewan mine for nearly a month, as the fertilizer industry grapples with large supplies.

Potash Corp said in a statement on its website that it will shut down the mine between Sept. 15 and Oct. 13, consistent with its practice of matching supply with market demand.

North American potash inventories were 30 percent above the five-year average in July, although they were lower month over month, according to industry data released earlier this week by Potash Corp.

Potash Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc sell potash offshore through the marketing agency Canpotex, and the producers are awaiting new supply contracts with key buyers in China and India.

Lanigan is Potash Corp’s biggest mine, with operational capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.