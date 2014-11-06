FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Potash Corp units settle U.S. Clean Air Act case over sulfur dioxide emissions
November 6, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Potash Corp units settle U.S. Clean Air Act case over sulfur dioxide emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc : * U.S. says Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc units agree to cut

harmful air emissions, spend $50 million on improvements, pay $1.3 million

civil penalty * U.S. Department of Justice says accord resolves claims that three Potash

units violated clean air act by modifying plants in ways that caused excess

sulfur dioxide emissions * Justice Department calls the settlement its largest in clean air act

enforcement efforts against sulfuric acid producers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
