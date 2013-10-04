FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Shares of sandwich chain Potbelly more than double in debut
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2013 / 2:18 PM / in 4 years

REFILE-Shares of sandwich chain Potbelly more than double in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares of sandwich chain Potbelly Corp more than doubled in their debut on Friday, valuing the seller of toasted sandwiches, salads, shakes and cookies at about $862 million.

The restaurant chain, whose largest shareholder is Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz, raised about $105 million after pricing its offering of 7.5 million shares at $14 per share, just above its expected price range.

The shares traded on Friday as high as $31.98.

Potbelly’s 295 outlets are mostly concentrated in the Midwest, although it is also a popular fast meal in Washington D.C., where it has a cluster of outlets within a few blocks of the White House.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.