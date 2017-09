NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Poor budgeting has left the New York city of Poughkeepsie facing “severe fiscal stress” and an $11 million budget hole as the city’s debt spiraled 45 percent in the last five years, according to the state’s top financial watchdog.

“Unrealistic budgeting has severely deteriorated Poughkeepsie’s financial condition,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in a statement. “City officials have continued to overestimate revenue and under-budget for known expenditures.”