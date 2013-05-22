REFILE-UPDATE 2-Poughkeepsie highlights New York's upstate crisis

* Poughkeepsie faces $11 million budget hole

* Nearly a quarter of residents in poverty

* Employee benefit, social costs surge

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Another day, another town in upstate New York is labeled as severely fiscally distressed.

An audit of Poughkeepsie that highlighted the severe financial troubles faced by the town of 33,000, a commuter stop on the Hudson river just 80 miles (130 km) from New York City, came as state Governor Andrew Cuomo was busy announcing plans for tax-free zones in and around state universities.

Cuomo has been picking up plans to jump-start the economic motor upstate. As well as the tax-free zones around State University of New York (SUNY) campuses announced Wednesday, last week he drafted legislation to help municipalities restructure with the help of state-sponsored oversight boards.

Poughkeepsie’s problems, although smaller than those of many other cash-strapped towns and apparently aggravated by poor budgeting, are a timely reminder of the challenges the state faces.

Poughkeepsie is staring at an $11 million budget hole in its general fund and the city’s debt has spiraled 45 percent in the last five years, the audit by the state’s top financial watchdog found on Wednesday.

“Communities across New York are dealing with increased fiscal stress and Poughkeepsie is no different,” state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

“Ultimately, this may reduce the city’s ability to provide services to its residents and place a growing burden on property tax payers,” he said.

The audit found city officials over-estimated revenues by $3.2 million and under-budgeted appropriations by $4.7 million in 2010 and 2011. The city’s debt as a proportion of its revenues is now the eleventh highest in the state.

But as with other towns in New York state in a similar position, Poughkeepsie’s problems go beyond financial mismanagement. They are rooted in an upstate economy that has been far slower to recover than the rest of the state and other parts of the country.

Tax bases have dwindled as businesses and people leave, while wage and benefit costs, such as health and pension contributions, have continued to rise.

Poughkeepsie’s spending on employee benefits, social services and debt services grew around 10 percent over the last decade while spending on cultural and recreation programs, community services and sanitation all fell.

Employee benefit costs as a share of the budget soared from just under 10 percent in 2001 to 17 percent in 2011.

“Our problems are caused by unfunded mandates imposed on the city by the state of New York, skyrocketing health care and pension costs, coupled with reductions in state aid, on top of the recession, that has been made worse by New Yorks anti-business climate,” Poughkeepsie Mayor John Tkazyik said in a statement.

“Despite promises of reform, New York still has the second-highest state and local tax burden in the nation and the worst business climate,” he said.

Poughkeepsie’s story could be retold countless times by other upstate municipalities.

“There are structural issues with some of these localities, in particular cities, that desperately need to be addressed,” said Elizabeth Lynam, a New York budget expert at the Citizens Budget Commission, a budget watchdog.

Nearly a quarter of Poughkeepsie’s residents live in poverty, dwarfing the median city rate of 13.7 percent in the state, the report showed. The unemployment rate of 8.2 percent is also higher than the statewide rate of 7.9 percent.

Homeownership is low and many houses stand empty. Only about 40 percent of housing units in the city are owner-occupied, compared to the median of about half statewide. More than one in 10 units are vacant, again above the statewide median.

The town has total debt of $69.7 million and long-term debt payments cost about $8.5 million annually, the report said. Poughkeepsie’s total budget amounted to about $70 million in 2012.