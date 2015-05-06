FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poundland says happy to proceed with 99p regulatory review
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 6, 2015 / 6:21 AM / in 2 years

Poundland says happy to proceed with 99p regulatory review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British discount retailer Poundland said on Wednesday it was happy to proceed with a Phase II regulatory review of its planned acquisition of the 99p Stores business.

The group had previously said it may walk away from its planned 55 million pounds ($84 million) deal rather than be subject to a lengthy probe by the British competition watchdog.

It said on Wednesday however that it had changed its mind and was confident that the combination of the two businesses would provide better choice, value and service for 99p Stores’ customers.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in April the agreed deal could result in a substantial lessening of competition and would be subject to a further investigation in the absence of undertakings, such as selling some stores.

$1 = 0.6578 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Li-mei Hoang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.