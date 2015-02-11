FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warburg Pincus cuts Poundland stake to 16.4 pct
February 11, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Warburg Pincus cuts Poundland stake to 16.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Poundland Group Plc

* Warburg Pincus completes partial sale of Poundland ordinary shares

* Following strong demand, Warburg Pincus decided to increase size of offering to 35 million Poundland ordinary shares

* Shares have been placed at a price of 405 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £142 million

* Warburg pincus now holds approximately 41 million ordinary shares of Poundland, representing approximately 16.4% of its equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
