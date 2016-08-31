Activist investor Elliott ups stake in bid target Poundland again

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Activist U.S. hedge fund Elliott Capital has raised its stake in Poundland to 22.7 percent, a week before a shareholder vote on the takeover of the British discount retailer by South Africa's Steinhoff.

Elliott's stake is big enough to block the deal as Steinhoff requires the support of 75 percent of Poundland shareholders, not including its own holding, for the deal to go through.

Steinhoff, which raised its offer earlier in August, has said that its 610 million pound ($800 million) offer for Poundland is final. It has a 23.6 percent holding.

Poundland shareholders will vote ahead of an investor meeting on Sept. 7 to decide whether to approve the deal.

Elliott has been building its stake since the weeks since the offer was announced, with regulatory filings showing it held 18.5 percent on Aug. 15.

Filings on Wednesday show Elliott paid 224.75 pence and 225.00 pence for the two tranches of shares, below Steinhoff's offer price of 227 pence per share.

Poundland shares were trading down 0.3 percent at 224.25 pence at 1530 GMT. ($1 = 0.7625 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)