a year ago
South Africa's Steinhoff purchases Poundland for $793 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Steinhoff purchases Poundland for $793 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Steinhoff has reached an agreement to buy Britain's Poundland for 597 million pound ($793 million)in cash, the retailers said in on Wednesday.

"The Poundland Board believes that Steinhoff's all-cash offer presents Poundland shareholders with an opportunity to realise their shareholding at a certain and attractive price," Chairman of Poundland Darren Shapland said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7525 pounds Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
