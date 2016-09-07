FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Poundland shareholders back Steinhoff takeover
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 7, 2016 / 12:07 PM / a year ago

Poundland shareholders back Steinhoff takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shareholders in British single price retailer Poundland on Wednesday approved a 610 million pounds ($815 million) takeover by South African retailer Steinhoff.

The proposed transaction, recommended by Poundland's board last month, was backed by its investors at both a Court Meeting and a General Meeting at the retailer's head office in Willenhall, central England.

The transaction is scheduled to complete on Sept. 16.

The deal's approval follows the involvement of activist U.S. hedge fund Elliott Capital which held almost 25 percent of Poundland ahead of the vote.

$1 = 0.7481 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.