Poundland hit as Christmas shoppers desert the high street
January 7, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Poundland hit as Christmas shoppers desert the high street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British discount retailer Poundland said fewer shoppers on the high street this Christmas hit its sales growth, and would result in profits coming towards the lower end of forecasts.

The group, which bought rival 99p stores in September and had warned of volatile Christmas trading two months ago, posted a 29 percent rise in third quarter sales, excluding Spain, to 424.9 million pounds ($621 million).

“The trading conditions that we experienced in November continued through the third quarter, with high street customer numbers down year on year and this has impacted sales growth,” the group said on Thursday.

Analysts expect on average pretax profit for the year to end-March of 42.6 million pounds, with a range of forecasts between 39.8 million and 45.8 million pounds, it said. ($1 = 0.6839 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

