Poundland to pay maiden dividend as profits jump 34 pct

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Poundland, the British single price discount retailer that listed on the London Stock Exchange in March, posted a 34 percent rise in first-half profit and said it will pay a maiden dividend to investors.

Discounters are growing in popularity in Britain even though the economy has improved, as habits formed in the downturn stick. Discount grocers Aldi and Lidl grew sales by 25.5 percent and 16.8 percent over the last three months, according to data published last week.

Poundland said on Thursday that while its full-year outcome was inevitably dependent on its Christmas performance it was confident of further progress in the balance of the year.

The firm, which sells all its products at the single price of 1 pound, made a profit before tax and one off items of 12.6 million pounds ($19.9 million) in the six months to Sept. 28.

That compares to analysts’ average forecast of 12 million pounds and 9.4 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Poundland is paying an interim dividend of 1.5 pence a share.

Its sales rose 15 percent to 528.2 million pounds, with sales at stores open over a year up 4.7 percent.

It opened 28 net new stores in the UK and Ireland, growing its estate to 556 stores, and is on track to open a net 60 in the 2014-15 year.

In the first half the firm also opened its first three stores in Spain under the Dealz fascia and plans 10 by the end of the 2015-16 year.

Poundland shares debuted at 300 pence on March 12 and peaked at 402 pence on the same day. They closed Wednesday at 310 pence, valuing the business at 771 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6324 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)