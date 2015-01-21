FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poundland Christmas quarter sales rise 10.2 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Poundland Christmas quarter sales rise 10.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British discount retailer Poundland posted robust sales in its Christmas quarter and said it was on track to meet its financial expectations for the full year.

The firm, which sells its products at the single price point of 1 pound, said on Wednesday total revenue, excluding Spain was up 10.2 percent on a constant currency basis in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28, its fiscal third quarter.

On an actual currency basis, total revenue, excluding Spain, was 328.4 million pounds ($498.3 million), which represented growth of 9.8 percent.

There was a good contribution to growth from both like-for-like store sales and continuing good performance from new stores it said. ($1 = 0.6591 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)

