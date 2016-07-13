FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Steinhoff agrees $794 mln takeover of UK's Poundland
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 13, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Steinhoff agrees $794 mln takeover of UK's Poundland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped "mln" from headline)

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Steinhoff will bulk up its presence in the British market after agreeing a 597 million pound ($794 million) takeover of single price retailer Poundland, it said on Wednesday.

The deal, which has been recommended by the British company's board, would see Steinhoff pay 222 pence in cash for each Poundland share.

That offer is comprised of 220 pence per Poundland share as well as a final dividend of 2 pence per share.

The move for Poundland is Steinhoff's third attempt this year to increase its presence in Europe after walking away from high-profile takeover battles for Britain's Home Retail and France's Darty.

$1 = 0.7519 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.