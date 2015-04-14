FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poundland to meet full-year market expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poundland to meet full-year market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Poundland Group Plc

* Solid Q4 trading; full year in line with market expectations

* For 12 months ending 29 march 2015 total revenue, excluding spain, increased by 11.8% on a constant currency basis

* FY revenue up 2.4% on a like-for-like basis (2014: 1.9%)

* During Q4, total revenue, excluding spain, increased by 7.1% on a constant currency basis

* Continue to carefully consider UK competition and markets authority’s announcement in relation to proposed acquisition of 99p stores ltd Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

