BRIEF-Poundland first-half profit up 34 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Poundland first-half profit up 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Poundland Group Plc

* Total sales +15.0% to £528.2 million (2013: £459.2 million) +15.4% on a constant currency basis

* Like-For-Like sales +4.7% (2013: +0.8%) on a constant currency basis

* Underlying pre-tax profits + 34.2% to £12.6 million (2013: £9.4 million)

* Interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share

* Remain confident of further progress throughout year

* Full year outcome, as always, is dependent on delivering a good Christmas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)

