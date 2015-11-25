FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CKI shares fall 3 pct after loses bid to buyout Power Assets
November 25, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

CKI shares fall 3 pct after loses bid to buyout Power Assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shares of billionaire Li Ka-Shing’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) were set to open 2.97 percent lower on Wednesday after it lost a bid to buy out cash-rich utility Power Assets Holdings Ltd.

CKI shares were set to open at HK$67, the lowest open since Sep 29. The stock of Power Assets was set to fall 4.96 percent to HK$69.05 per share, the lowest open since Sep 8.

Li flagship infrastructure firm CKI lost its bid to buy out Hong Kong’s Power Assets for $12.4 billion on Tuesday, in a defeat for the billionaire investor as he seeks to broaden his investments away from slowing growth in China.

The proposed deal was rejected by nearly 49 percent of Power Asset shareholders who voted on the deal. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
