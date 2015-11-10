UPDATE 1-Proxy adviser ISS recommends rejection of CKI bid for Power Assets

(Adds PAH comments)

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in Power Assets Holdings Ltd (PAH) reject an $11.6 billion takeover offer from tycoon Li Ka-shing’s main infrastructure company because the deal undervalues the Hong Kong utility.

Last month, Li’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) had sweetened its all-share bid, which was first proposed in September.

Under the new bid proposal, CKI is offering 1.066 of its own shares for every PAH share held, up from 1.04 shares proposed in its original offer. CKI is also increasing a planned post-deal cash dividend to all future shareholders by 50 percent to HK$7.50 per share.

In a report dated Nov. 9, ISS said the share exchange ratio was still well below a range of 1.09 to 1.20 that it estimates to be appropriate.

ISS also queried the CKI plan to distribute a dividend upon completion of the deal.

“While the strategic rationale (for the merger) is sound, it does not justify the distribution of PAH’s cash post-merger rather than pre-merger,” it said.

PAH said in a statement on Tuesday that both the PAH board and the independent board committee (IBC) believed that the terms of the proposal were fair and reasonable.

“Both the PAH board and the IBC recommend the shareholders to vote in favour of the merger proposal,” it said.

Power Assets shareholders are due to vote on the proposal on Nov. 24. The deal would fail if more than 10 percent of all the minority shareholders rejected it.

By Tuesday afternoon, CKI shares were down 2.3 percent, while PAH was off 1.3 percent. The broader Hong Kong market benchmark was 1.4 percent lower.

CKI was not available for comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Jane Merriman)