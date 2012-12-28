FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish agency issues 400 mln euros of bonds
December 28, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

Spanish agency issues 400 mln euros of bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s fund set up to address power sector debts issued bonds worth a total of 415 million euros ($549 million) in December, according to information sent to the stock market regulator on Friday.

Bonds issued by the Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE), which are backed by the Spanish government, are designed to transfer debt accumulated by power companies to the state-backed institution.

Spanish utilities have a deficit of around 24 billion euros because regulated power rates do not cover the costs of generating and distributing electricity in Spain.

FADE issued a 100 million euro 2017 bond with a 4.875 percent coupon and subscribed by Deutsche Bank on Dec. 14.

Santander and Societe Generale then subscribed to a 2018 bond with a coupon of 5.6 percent issued on Dec. 21, taking 130 million euros and 25 million euros each.

The agency then issued another 2018 bond on Dec. 28, subscribed by Credit Agricole for 160 million euros. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Tomas Cobos, Writing by Clare Kane; editing by Patrick Graham)

