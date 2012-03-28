UPDATE 1-Bosnia Ugljevik power plant sets 40-day outage

* Hydro conditions expected to improve in April

* Outage to start on April 17

* 300 MW Gacko plant to go off line on July 1 (Adds details, background)

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, March 28 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s 300 megawatt Ugljevik coal-fired plant will go off line for 40 days of planned maintenance starting on April 17, the plant’s general manager, Anto Gajic, said on Wednesday.

The plant, which produces an average of 1,600 GWh annually, is scheduled to be reconnected to the grid on May 26, he said.

Gajic said the maintenance at Ugljevik had originally been planned for 60 days starting on April 1 but was delayed and shortened because of a drought, which has significantly lowered hydro-power output across the Balkans.

“The hydrological situation is still bad, and some improvement is expected in the second half of April,” Gajic told Reuters in a telephone interview. “Maintenance is planned at the Gacko coal-fired plant this year, so Ugljevik must be available.”

The 300 MW Gacko coal-fired plant is set to go offline for a 70-day maintenance period starting on July 1.

The plants at Ugljevik and Gacko are run by EPRS, Bosnia’s second-largest power utility which in 2011 produced close to 5,300 GWh of electricity, down 43 percent from 2010 output due mainly to the worst drought in decades.

Bosnia produces 40 percent of its energy from hydro-power and the remainder from ageing coal-fired plants. (Reporting by Gordana Katana; Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing By Michael Kahn and Jane Baird)