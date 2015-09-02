EEX close to launching new renewable energy contracts

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Wednesday said it will start a cap future product for renewable power on Sept. 14, confirming early schedules for the contract that will act as an insurance against green energy price spikes.

Talking to reporters in Frankfurt, EEX managers also said that Continental Europe’s largest power exchange was developing another wind power contract over the next few months, with view to launching it in the first quarter 2016.

This would be in response to the unpredictability of wind power production volumes.

“Both products are a first step by the EEX to offer the market solutions to deal with the price and volume risks arising from the growing share of renewable energy,” said Tobias Paulun, board member in charge of strategy. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)