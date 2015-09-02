FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEX close to launching new renewable energy contracts
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

EEX close to launching new renewable energy contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Wednesday said it will start a cap future product for renewable power on Sept. 14, confirming early schedules for the contract that will act as an insurance against green energy price spikes.

Talking to reporters in Frankfurt, EEX managers also said that Continental Europe’s largest power exchange was developing another wind power contract over the next few months, with view to launching it in the first quarter 2016.

This would be in response to the unpredictability of wind power production volumes.

“Both products are a first step by the EEX to offer the market solutions to deal with the price and volume risks arising from the growing share of renewable energy,” said Tobias Paulun, board member in charge of strategy. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.