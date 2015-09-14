FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEX sees first trade on newly launched renewable contract
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 14, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

EEX sees first trade on newly launched renewable contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Monday reported its first trades in its new cap future product for renewable power that acts as an insurance against green energy price spikes.

The first transaction was for 1,680 megawatt hours (MWh), traded at a price of 0.20 euros per MWh for delivery in the calendar week 39 (starting Sept. 21) between RWE Supply & Trading GmbH and Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH, it said in a statement.

The contract is a cash-settled future whose payout comes from the difference between hourly power prices on the intraday markets and a payment threshold (“cap”) of 60 euros ($67.82) per MWh.

It was developed in response to the increasing generation of renewable energy volumes which cannot be reliably planned in advance.

With renewables nearing 30 percent of all power volumes, they represent an increasingly important part of the power market, which has so far not been reflected in tradable supply contracts.

Using the EEX contract, wind and solar power producers can buy the cap product to guard against calm or overcast weather, protecting themselves against failure to fulfil their delivery obligations and the risk of having to buy compensating volumes in the market.

For their part, operators of conventional, flexible power plants can secure the expected revenue from price peaks in advance.

$1 = 0.8847 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by XXX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.