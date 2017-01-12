TABLE-EPEX SPOT power trading down 6.3 pct in 2016

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Paris-based EPEX SPOT exchange saw a 6.3 percent fall in prompt electricity trade volumes in 2016 on lower demand and some banks withdrawing from energy but has set its sights on new projects and products this year. "The need for flexibility and products that provide for the fine-tuning of trading portfolios will grow more in 2017," said Wolfram Vogel, director of public and regulatory affairs. Spot electricity trading for much of western Europe declined to 529 terawatt hours (TWh) last year from 565 TWh. EPEX SPOT said one factor was a decline in renewable power production which weighed on day-ahead trade volumes. Germany, Austria and Luxembourg remain the largest zone traded on the exchange, generating the biggest volumes and setting benchmark prices. EPEX SPOT said banks including J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch International and Deutsche Bank left EPEX SPOT in 2016, but it retains 278 trading members. Intraday power trading, a smaller segment, rose to its highest level ever, mainly as the volatility of renewables supported demand for products for delivery periods within a given day. Also, France launched a capacity market in December 2016, where the auction organised by EPEX SPOT attracted more liquidity. EPEX SPOT has carried on integrating trading and clearing activities of Dutch peer APX, with whom it merged in 2015. In the first quarter of 2017, Dutch and Belgian day-ahead markets will be added to the EPEX system. Also, there are plans to introduce 15-minute intraday auctions in the Netherlands and 30-minute intraday auctions in France in the second quarter of 2017. Apart from these markets, the bourse hosts spot trading in the UK and Switzerland, and has extended methods to link day-ahead markets in Italy and Slovenia and formed a joint venture with Serbia's grid operator. It is held by EEX Group, which trades power futures, among other products, and HGRT, a holding group made up of transmission system operators. EEX on Wednesday separately released its 2016 numbers. Following are selected EPEX SPOT numbers with prices in euros per megawatt-hour (MWh). 2016 2015 TOTAL VOLUME 529,340,599 565,152,230 Day-ahead Power 467,708,317 506,759,795 Intraday Power 61,632,282 58,392,435 AVG PRICES (baseload) Day-ahead Germany/Austria 28.98 31.63 Day-ahead France 36.75 38.48 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)