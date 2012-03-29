Central Europe power sale body braces for cyber raid

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - The agency that runs auctions to trade capacity on cross-border power lines in central Europe warned market participants on Thursday that the hacker group Anonymous was targeting its website.

The German-based Central Allocation Office (CAO) said Anonymous was planning to attack its computer servers on Saturday.

“Due to their development and growth in successful attacks in the last year we are taking their information seriously and with additional care on continuity of our services,” the CAO said in a letter obtained by Reuters.

The CAO said that allocated power capacities would not be affected, and that it was “applying all possible measure in order to avoid problems.”

“A few weeks ago the hacktivist group Anonymous published news on planned attacks on the root DNS servers (of the CAO) on 31.3.2012,” the CAO said, adding that a successful attack would block delivery of auction results via email and also prevent access to a website used by market participants.

Traders said the attack could block emails used to deliver auction results and prevent access to the website where auction participants put in bids.

The CAO said it would make available auction results by other means if needed.

It said that it had learned of the potential cyber attack through an announcement by Anonymous, but the agency did not say why it was being targeted.

Anonymous has previously attacked the websites of government agencies and companies around the world, including Japanese entertainment technology firm Sony.

The group also claimed responsibility for a string of incidents last year including attacks on the governments of Tunisia, Algeria and Zimbabwe.

A representative from the Freising-Germany based office could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)