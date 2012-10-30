Czech power bourse to clear trades through Germany's ECC

PRAGUE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Power Exchange Central Europe has signed a deal to clear its trades through Germany’s European Commodity Clearing, lowering margin limits and making it easier for traders to access the Prague-based bourse.

The deal announced on Tuesday gives ECC, a subsidiary of Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange, a foothold in the east European market and will help the Prague exchange increase volumes as it pushes to be the regional hub for power trading. The PXE is the seventh exchange for which ECC provides clearing services.

“Our participants benefit from it, since the margins to be deposited with ECC are calculated across all markets and exchanges and can be minimised further,” Thomas Siegel, ECC’s chief risk officer, said in a statement.

Over the past four years, rival bourses have started operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, hoping to tap into a potentially lucrative market in a region with good grid connections and scope for prices to rise.

Under the agreement, ECC will clear Czech, Slovak and Hungarian power futures listed on PXE starting from the end of the first quarter of 2013.

It will also provide over-the-counter clearing for the contracts and eventually provide margining and financial settlement of Czech spot power market transactions on offer at the PXE.

“The large network of participants and the standardised and integrated clearing processes of ECC will be beneficial for our clients as well as for the markets on which we are active”, PXE head David Kucera said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by Jane Baird)