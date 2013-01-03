Power volumes in 2012 soar to record on Czech OTE exchange

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Trading volumes of day-ahead power contracts on Czech exchange OTE’s spot market soared nearly 22 percent to a record in 2012 due to an increasing number of power traders and the need to balance growing renewable supply, OTE said.

The 12.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) traded represented about 20 percent of net domestic power consumption in the European Union nation and was up from 10 TWh a year earlier.

The average 2012 hourly price on the day-ahead market was 42.38 euros ($56.11) per megawatt hour, the exchange said.

The number of power traders on OTE grew to 97 in December 2012 from 84 a year earlier, while 12 more gas traders also joined the exchange, bringing the total to 55, OTE said.

“There are an increasing number of traders,” an OTE official said on Thursday and also cited, “the increasing generation of renewables and the necessity of balancing and optimising market participants’ trading position”.

The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia combined their day-ahead markets in September, a factor which also contributed to the increase, he added. OTE said it planned to further integrate its day-ahead and intraday markets.

Volumes also increased on the intraday power and gas markets. Intraday power volumes were 328 GWh, while gas volumes were 119 GWh.

The OTE exchange allows traders to balance their positions close to the day and hour of delivery and to deal quickly with shortages or surpluses.