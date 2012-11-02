FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-FACTBOX-Some 3.5 million still without power due Sandy
November 2, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-FACTBOX-Some 3.5 million still without power due Sandy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix table formatting)
    NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Some 3.5 million customers in 11 states were still without power
on Friday afternoon, down only slightly from 3.6 million reported earlier in the day, the U.S.
Department of Energy's Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.
    New Jersey was still the hardest hit by electric power outages with 37 percent of customers
without power, the DOE report said, followed by New York with 14 percent and Connecticut with 11
percent.
    
State            Current          Percentage         Peak Outages        Customers Restored
               Outages             of                            Since Peak
                           Customers
                          Without Power
        
Connecticut         232,142         11%         626,559          394,417
Maryland          17,803           <1%         311,020          293,217
Massachusetts       2,248           <1%         298,072          295,824
Michigan          10,020           <1%            120,637          110,617
New Jersey           1,491,529         37%          2,615,291           1,123,762
New York          1,269,392         14%          2,097,933          828,541
Ohio                 60,273           <1%         267,323          207,050
Pennsylvania        304,094         5%          1,267,512           963,418
Rhode Island           5,962         1%          116,592          110,630
Virginia           2,176            <1%          182,811          180,635
West Virginia      95,956         9%          271,765          175,809
    TOTAL:          3,491,595
    
    States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table.

 (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso. Editing by Andre Grenon)

