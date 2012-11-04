FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-FACTBOX-Some 1.9 mln still without power due Sandy
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 4, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-FACTBOX-Some 1.9 mln still without power due Sandy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats, fixes table formatting)
    NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Some 1.9 million homes and businesses in the Northeast were
still without power on Sunday morning, down from 2.5 million the previous afternoon, the U.S.
Department of Energy's Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.
    New Jersey and New York accounted for almost 90 percent of the remaining outages.
    The DOE's situation reports can be found on: here
    
 State         Customers  Pct of         Peak Outages  Restored     Restored   Restored
               without    customers                    Since Peak   vs Sat PM  vs Sat AM
               power      without power                                        
 Connecticut      75,289             5%       626,559      551,270     57,516     69,389
 Maryland         10,609            <1%       311,020      300,411      1,455      1,104
 New Jersey      968,613            25%     2,615,291    1,646,678    273,150    315,768
 New York        729,919             9%     2,097,933    1,368,014    141,242    145,595
 Ohio             10,067            <1%       267,323      257,256     15,177     20,850
 Pennsylvania     82,810             1%     1,267,512    1,184,702     70,885     80,934
 W. Virginia      45,862             5%       271,765      225,903     14,827     19,292
 TOTAL         1,923,169                    7,457,403    5,534,234    574,252    652,932
 
States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table.
* Percentage of customers is based on 2010 EIA data.

 (Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
