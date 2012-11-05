FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some 1.35 million still without power after Sandy
November 5, 2012

Some 1.35 million still without power after Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Some 1.35 million homes and businesses were still without power on Monday afternoon because of damage from Hurricane Sandy, down only slightly from earlier in the day, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability reported.

New Jersey remains the state with the largest number of outages with 756,774, or 19 percent of its customers.

About half a million customers are still without power in New York, the report said.

The earlier report on Monday showed total outages closer to 1.4 million.

