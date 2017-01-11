FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Europe's EEX bourse says will build on 2016 trading gains this year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 7 months ago

Europe's EEX bourse says will build on 2016 trading gains this year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Trading volumes of
electricity, gas and carbon forwards on European energy bourse
EEX surged in 2016 and the exchange said it will keep up the
momentum this year.
    The Leipzig-based exchange, which is part of Deutsche Boerse
group, cited new products and acquisitions as drivers
of growth, which helped it win more market share from wider
over-the-counter markets.
    "In 2017, we will continue to work on increasing market
shares in our core markets and boosting liquidity in our new
areas of activity," Chief Executive Peter Reitz said.
    The trading volume of its power contracts totalled 4,456
terawatt hours (TWh), a rise of 46 percent over 2015, which
reflected growth in its spot power unit EPEX SPOT and
integration of Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE)
and Serbian SEEPEX, which became part of the group in June.
    Flagship German power futures gained 53 percent over 2015
alone to turn over 2,665 TWh - more than five times Germany's
annual power consumption.
    French power futures volumes doubled and Italian volumes
gained 21 percent, while Spanish and Dutch volumes grew by 219
percent and 317 percent, albeit from very low levels.
    Gas trading on the EEX jumped by 69 percent over the year to
1,756 TWh, compared with actual gas consumption of 940 TWh
recorded for Germany alone.
    Gas trading unit Pegas in the second half introduced
products of the Austrian Central European Gas Hub (CEGH) and of
Danish Gaspoint Nordic, to boost one-stop shopping in wider
Europe. 
    EEX carbon emissions rights trading increased by 40 percent
to total 950 million tonnes.
    Roughly two thirds came from primary market auctions for EU
Emissions Allowances and EU Aviation Allowances and the
remainder from the EUA secondary market.
    The EEX also traded agricultural products and benefited from
higher volumes in dry bulk freights, iron ore and bunker
contracts offered by its subsidiary, Singapore-based Cleartrade
Exchange (CLTX).
    Below is a selection of trading results, allowing for
rounding errors.
    
                          2016        2015        Yr-Yr change
 Power derivatives         3,920 TWh   2,537 TWh      + 55 pct
 Power total*              4,456 TWh   3,062 TWh      + 46 pct
                                                  
 Gas spot                    666 TWh     458 TWh      + 45 pct
 Gas derivatives           1,090 TWh     584 TWh      + 87 pct
 Gas total**               1,756 TWh   1,042 TWh      + 69 pct
 Carbon                    949 mln T   678 mln T      + 40 pct
 * includes EPEX Spot, SEEPEX since Feb '16, PXE since June '16
** includes Pegas, Gaspoint Nordic, PXE gas since June '16, CEGH
gas since Dec '16

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.